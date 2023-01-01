Malgin had an assist and two shots on goal over 11:24 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Malgin held the puck, working away from multiple defenders, before sending it toward the net where Devon Toews beat Matt Murray on a deflection. He's shown patience and an ability to maintain possession since arriving from Toronto, which could help as a bottom-six forward; however, Malgin had a costly giveaway that led to an Auston Matthews score.