Gilbert was added to Colorado's taxi squad, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Gilbert, who was acquired from the Blackhawks along with Brandon Saad during the offseason, has 22 games of NHL experience with his former team. He's the lone blueliner on the unit that also features forwards Shane Bowers, Martin Kaut, Logan O'Connor and Kiefer Sherwood, and goalie Hunter Miska.
