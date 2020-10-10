The Blackhawks traded Gilbert (wrist) and Brandon Saad to the Avalanche for Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gilbert underwent wrist surgery over the summer, but he'll likely be ready to start the upcoming season. The 23-year-old defenseman is an intriguing prospect that plays a stay-at-home game, but the Blackhawks trusted him to play 21 NHL contests last season. The Avalanche have a strong foundation on the blue line, though, so they likely won't need his services unless injuries pop up.