Gilbert was promoted from the taxi squad Tuesday.
Gilbert is now eligible to play in Tuesday's game against the Kings. Either Conor Timmins or Dennis Gilbert is expected to slot into the bottom pairing Tuesday now that Ian Cole has been traded to Minnesota.
