Head coach Jared Bednar announced Sunday that Gilbert (wrist) is healthy and ready for the start of the 2020-21 season, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Gilbert was acquired from the Blackhawks this offseason as part of the Brandon Saad trade and underwent wrist surgery over the summer. The 24-year-old defenseman scored three points in 21 games last season and will use training camp to fight for a depth spot on the Avalanche blue line.