Gilbert was dropped down to AHL Colorado on Monday according to TSN's transactions list.
Gilbert has suited up in just one game for the Avalanche this season and will likely spend most of the season between AHL Colorado and the taxi squad. The 24-year-old blueliner scored a combined 10 points in 51 games between the AHL and NHL levels last season.
