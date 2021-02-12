Gilbert was recalled from AHL Colorado to the taxi squad Friday.
Gilbert will add depth on the blue line for the Avalanche's upcoming two-game trip to Vegas. The 24-year-old played one game with the big club, logging 9:54 of ice time, before being sent to minors. He'll need to be activated from the taxi squad before playing another NHL game.
