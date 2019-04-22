Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Back at practice
Brassard (illness) was back healthy for Monday's practice, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Brassard missed the last three games of the first round due to illness, but seems to have recovered fully. The 31-year-old hasn't been great lately, however, and is currently on a six game pointless streak. Despite the lack of production, expect Brassard to resume his normal top-six role and spot on the power play when the second round begins.
