Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Breaks slump
Brassard scored a goal during 13:52 TOI in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks.
He entered this game on an eight-game pointless streak with a minus-4 rating during that span. Brassard finally broke the slump with an empty-net score late in the third stanza. His trade to the Avalanche hasn't built up the team's scoring depth since Brassard has just three goals and zero assists in 13 games, but the team remains in playoff position heading into Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Pots Avs' lone goal•
-
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Instant impact for Avs•
-
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Headed to Mile High City•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Held out amid trade chatter•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Builds scoring depth•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Working well on second line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...