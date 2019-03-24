Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Breaks slump

Brassard scored a goal during 13:52 TOI in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks.

He entered this game on an eight-game pointless streak with a minus-4 rating during that span. Brassard finally broke the slump with an empty-net score late in the third stanza. His trade to the Avalanche hasn't built up the team's scoring depth since Brassard has just three goals and zero assists in 13 games, but the team remains in playoff position heading into Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks.