Avalanche's Derick Brassard: First helper in playoffs

Brassard posted an assist, two hits and two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks in Game 6.

Brassard has had very little impact in his eight postseason appearances, registering 10 hits and 10 shots on goal in addition to the assist. He's been limited to a fourth-line role and has skated under 10 minutes in four of his eight games.

