Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Headed to Mile High City

Brassard -- along with a conditional 2020 sixth-round selection -- was traded from Florida to Colorado on Monday in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Well at least Brassard won't have to travel very far to join his new team, as the Panthers were already in Denver for a clash with the Avs on Monday. The center started the season with the Penguins, but was sent to Florida for what was expected to be a short-term stint with the club. Nathan MacKinnon and company will get first crack at convincing the pending unrestricted free agent to stick with the club heading into the offseason while also bolstering the club's scoring options. The Quebec native is slated to be in the lineup Monday against Florida.