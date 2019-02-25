Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Headed to Mile High City
Brassard -- along with a conditional 2020 sixth-round selection -- was traded from Florida to Colorado on Monday in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Well at least Brassard won't have to travel very far to join his new team, as the Panthers were already in Denver for a clash with the Avs on Monday. The center started the season with the Penguins, but was sent to Florida for what was expected to be a short-term stint with the club. Nathan MacKinnon and company will get first crack at convincing the pending unrestricted free agent to stick with the club heading into the offseason while also bolstering the club's scoring options. The Quebec native is slated to be in the lineup Monday against Florida.
More News
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Held out amid trade chatter•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Builds scoring depth•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Working well on second line•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Back in action Saturday•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Brought in via trade•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Could return Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...