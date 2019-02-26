Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Instant impact for Avs

Brassard found twine in his first game with the Avalanche, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers on Monday.

Brassard was traded from the Panthers earlier Monday morning and immediately made an impact with his new team. He's now skated for three clubs this season, registering 11 goals and 20 points between the Penguins, Panthers and Avalanche over 51 games. He'll be expected to continue scoring as Colorado makes a push for the playoffs.