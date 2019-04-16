Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Out Monday

Brassard (illness) will not suit up for Monday's Game 3 matchup against Calgary, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The 31-year-old was a late scratch before Monday's tilt and Sven Andrighetto will suit up in his place for the first time this postseason. Brassard had six penalty minutes and six shots on goal in the first two games of this series. His status for Wednesday's Game 4 is unknown at this time.