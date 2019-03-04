Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Pots Avs' lone goal
Brassard scored on the power play in the Avs' 2-1 loss to the Ducks on Sunday, scoring for the second time in four games since getting acquired from the Panthers.
The Avs got him to spark their offense as they make one last run at the playoffs, and he's doing his job, but the rest of the team couldn't step up Sunday against John Gibson.
