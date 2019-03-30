Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Pots power-play tally
Brassard scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.
The goal gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead, which Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson erased with a pair of goals in the third period. Brassard has four goals in 16 games for the Avalanche, giving him 23 points in 66 contests on the year. He's virtually guaranteed to finish well short of the 46 points he had last season.
