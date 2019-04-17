Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Remains out for Game 4
Brassard (illness) will not draw into Wednesday's Game 4 versus the Flames, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Brassard will skip his second straight contest due to a bug, though he went without a point in the first two games of the series and has just one in his last nine games. There's no indication of when he may be back, but the veteran is a useful piece in the Avs bid for a first-round upset.
