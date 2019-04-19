Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Won't return Friday
Brassard (illness) will miss Friday's matchup with Calgary, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Brassard will miss his third consecutive game due to his illness. Prior to getting sick, the center was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak, during which he managed 11 shots on net. The Quebec native will almost certainly slot back into a top-six role and retake his spot on the power play once cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...