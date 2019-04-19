Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Won't return Friday

Brassard (illness) will miss Friday's matchup with Calgary, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Brassard will miss his third consecutive game due to his illness. Prior to getting sick, the center was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak, during which he managed 11 shots on net. The Quebec native will almost certainly slot back into a top-six role and retake his spot on the power play once cleared to play.