Dubnyk gave up two goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Dubnyk backstopped the Avalanche to a win that allowed them to clinch a playoff spot. The 34-year-old goalie has won both of his starts since he joined the Avs via trade from the Sharks. He has a 5-9-2 record with a 3.10 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 19 outings overall. He is likely to serve as the No. 1 goalie until Philipp Grubauer returns from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.