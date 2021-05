Dubnyk (COVID-19) is expected to join the Avalanche at practice Saturday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Dubnyk has been out nearly two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 but could be back as early as Monday for Game 1 against St. Louis. The 35-year-old is 3-2-0 in five appearances since he was acquired by Colorado.