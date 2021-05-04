Dubnyk was put on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

This move should rule Dubnyk out for Monday's tilt with the Sharks. Assuming Philipp Grubauer gets the starting nod, Jonas Johansson would likely serve as the backup. Dubnyk owns a 3.25 GAA and .886 save percentage in five games with Colorado this season.