Dubnyk will guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with the Golden Knights.
Dubnyk was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. The 34-year-old backstop will attempt to get back in the win column in a brutal road matchup with a scorching-hot Vegas team that's won nine straight games.
