Dubnyk stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

The final St. Louis goal was scored into an empty net. Dubynk got staked to a 2-0 lead just over three minutes into the first period, but he'd squandered it before the first intermission, and the Avs never led again. The veteran netminder took his first loss in three starts since being traded to Colorado, and joining a Stanley Cup contender doesn't seem to have lit a spark under Dubnyk as he has a 3.04 GAA and .900 save percentage with his new team.