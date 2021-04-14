Dubnyk will guard the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Blues, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

Philipp Grubauer tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss two weeks, so Dubnyk could have a hefty workload in store. He'll start with his Avalanche debut Wednesday. Dubnyk struggled with the Sharks this season, posting an .898 save percentage and a 3-9-2 record. His situation in Colorado will be better, though the Blues are heating up with three straight and 15 total goals in that stretch.