Dubnyk will get the starting nod for Saturday's home contest against San Jose, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Philipp Grubauer stopped all 21 shots in Friday's win over the Sharks so Dubnyk will see some action for the second half of the back-to-back. The 34-year-old has seen mixed results in his four games since joining the Avalanche, going 2-2-0 with a .887 save percentage and 3.32 GAA. This will be his first game against San Jose since the team traded him in April.