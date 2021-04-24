Dubnyk will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Blues, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk won back-to-back starts -- both against St. Louis -- while Philipp Grubauer was in COVID-19 protocol, recording a .918 save percentage in the process. Grubauer has since been removed from protocol, but Dubnyk will make a third straight start anyway. The Blues sit 16th in the league with 2.82 goals per game heading into Saturday's clash.