Dubnyk (COVID-19) has tested positive for the virus and will be out a minimum of two weeks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Dubnyk was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol earlier Monday, and it's now confirmed that he will be missing time while battling the virus. Per Chambers, Dubnyk will quarantine in San Jose and return to Denver once he's healthy again. The Avalanche will likely roll with Philipp Grubauer and Jonas Johansson while Dubnyk is out.