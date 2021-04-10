The Avalanche acquired Dubnyk from San Jose in exchange for Greg Pateryn and a 2021 fifth-round pick Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Colorado is still trying to figure out its goalie situation behind Phillipp Grubauer with Pavel Francouz (lower body) still out on a long-term basis. Dubnyk will provide a veteran presence as the backup and will look to turn his season around with a change of scenery. He's sporting a 3.18 GAA and .898 save percentage alongside a 3-9-2 record and has lost his last four starts.