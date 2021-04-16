site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Devan Dubnyk: Trio of games postponed
Dubnyk and the Avalanche won't play their next three games, per the NHL's announcement Friday.
Dubnyk won his debut with Colorado on April 14 versus St. Louis but will now have to wait until April 22 at the earliest to make another appearance for his new club.
