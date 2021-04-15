Dubnyk stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Dubnyk bent but didn't break in the third period, maintaining the lead long enough to win in his Avalanche debut. The 34-year-old improved to 4-9-2 with a 3.17 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 18 appearances. His move to the Avalanche should be mutually beneficial -- Dubnyk's numbers should improve behind a better defense, and he gives his new team a more proven netminder than Jonas Johansson. Dubnyk may be starting a lot while Philipp Grubauer (COVID-19) is out.