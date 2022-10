Toews (undisclosed) did not attend morning skate Friday ahead of the game against visiting Seattle, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Toews went to the dressing room on numerous occasions during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg and was medically evaluated Thursday. The talented defenseman was replaced by J.T. Compher on the second power-play unit during the workout. Toews has three assists in four games this season and should be considered questionable at best against the Kraken.