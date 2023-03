Toews posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Toews has been a steady contributor in March with two goals and six assists over 16 contests. The 29-year-old has reached the 40-point mark for the second straight season, though he's well shy of the 57 points he put up in just 66 appearances a year ago. This season, he's added 148 shots on net, 128 blocked shots, 87 hits and a plus-31 rating through 72 outings.