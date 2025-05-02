Toews notched an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.
Toews' assist streak is up to three games after he helped out on a second-period tally by Martin Necas. The 31-year-old Toews has four points, five shots on net, 17 blocked shots, four hits and a plus-3 rating over six playoff outings. He continues to provide a defensive counterweight to Cale Makar on the Avalanche's top pairing.
