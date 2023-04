Toews logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The helper was Toews' fourth during his three-game assist streak. The 29-year-old defenseman is filling in admirably for Cale Makar (lower body), and Toews should continue to do so with his star teammate out indefinitely. Toews has 44 points, 153 shots on net, 134 blocked shots, 91 hits and a plus-40 rating through 76 contests overall.