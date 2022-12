Toews had an assist and one blocked shot over 27:34 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.

After Alexandar Georgiev stymied Jonathan Drouin in the extra period, Toews was part of an end-to-end, two-on-one break that resulted in Mikko Rantanen's game-winning goal. It was the first point in five games for Toews, whose scoring pace has fallen off after a productive start but still has 18 points in 29 games.