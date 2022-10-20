Toews went to the locker room multiple times in Wednesday's game versus the Jets, but head coach Jared Bednar didn't specify if the defenseman is dealing with an injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Toews was limited to 17:31 of ice time in the contest. He recorded an assist, two shots on goal, a blocked shot, a hit and a minus-1 rating, but he was in and out of the locker room during the third period. Toews may need a day or two off from practice, but it's unclear if he'll be ready for Friday's game versus the Kraken.