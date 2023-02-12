Toews scored a goal on four shots over 29:30 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Florida.

Toews crept down low to the side of the net and banged home a rebound of a Bowen Byram slapper 25 seconds after the Panthers tied the game at two. It was Toews' first tally since the calendar flipped to 2023, snapping a 15-game drought. The top-pair defenseman has four goals and 24 points through 49 games.