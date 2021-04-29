Toews scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Toews' first-period tally tied the game at 1-1. The 27-year-old blueliner has seven goals, 24 points, 98 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 44 contests this season. He'll continue to be solid at both ends of the ice in a top-four role.