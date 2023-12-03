Toews scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Toews' goal in the final minute of the first period gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead. That's all they offense they mustered as John Gibson closed the door over the rest of the contest. Toews had gone three contests without a point prior to Saturday. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to four tallies, 13 points, 38 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-13 rating through 23 appearances. His roles on the top pairing and second power-play unit remain secure.