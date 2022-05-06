Toews notched an assist, three shots on goal and five blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Predators in Game 2.

Toews had the secondary assist on defense partner Cale Makar's game-winning goal in overtime. Playing on the top pairing, Toews has already mustered a goal and an assist through two playoff contests. The 28-year-old blueliner has added seven shots on net, a plus-2 rating, three hits and six blocked shots. His well-rounded style should continue to benefit fantasy managers that roll with him in DFS.