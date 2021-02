Toews (foot) was available for practice Thursday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The Avalanche held their first practice since their season was put on pause nine days ago, and the downtime enabled Toews to heal without missing much game time. Head coach Jared Bednar thought the players looked slow, but that is natural given they could not work out at team facilities and were required to stay home. Toews could play Sunday when Colorado's season resumes against Vegas.