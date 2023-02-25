Toews notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Toews has picked up four helpers and a plus-5 rating over his last four games. He earned the secondary assist on Matt Nieto's insurance tally in the second period of Friday's lopsided win. Toews is now at 32 points, 107 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 62 hits and a plus-20 rating through 54 contests. He continues to work on the top pairing, and his offense hasn't suffered with regular partner Cale Makar (concussion) in and out of the lineup over the last few weeks.