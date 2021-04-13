Toews produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Toews helped out on Mikko Rantanen's empty-net goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Toews is at 23 points, 89 shots, 67 blocks, a plus-24 rating and 12 PIM through 39 contests. He's locked into a top-four role on the blue line that sees him log big minutes with the Avalanche's highest-scoring players.