Toews notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

This was Toews' first multi-point effort since March 13. He helped out on both of Nathan MacKinnon's tallies, including setting up the star center for a breakaway in overtime. Toews has four helpers over his last five outings, and he's at 42 points, 150 shots on net, 133 blocked shots, 89 hits and a plus-36 rating through 74 contests this season.