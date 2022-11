Toews collected two assists -- including one on the power play -- in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Toews has picked up six apples through eight games, and he made relatively quick work of overcoming an undisclosed issue in late October. The slick-passing blueliner merits consideration -- even in some of the shallower fantasy leagues --due to his prime spot on the top pair with reigning Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Cale Makar.