Toews notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Toews helped out on the second of Nicolas Aube-Kubel's goals in the game. Beyond that, it was a fairly quiet game for Toews. He's earned a goal and five assists in five contests in April. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 55 points, 150 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a plus-50 rating in 62 appearances.