Toews scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.
Toews converted on a set-up from Gabriel Landeskog for the Avalanche's sixth goal of the contest. The 26-year-old Toews continues to succeed alongside Cale Makar on the top pairing. Toews now has five points, 12 shots on net and 16 blocked shots through seven games. Three of his five points have come on the power play.
