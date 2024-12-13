Toews logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

Toews has five helpers over six games in December. He continues to offer steady but not explosive offense in a top-pairing role, and he also maintains a spot on the second power-play unit. Toews is up to 12 points, 39 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 27 outings this season. He's been better -- the blueliner has reached the 50-point mark in each of the last three years, but he'll have to pick up the pace to do so in 2024-25.