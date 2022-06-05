Toews notched two assists and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Toews had a hand in both of Valeri Nichushkin's tallies in the contest. Two of Toews' three multi-point efforts in the playoffs have come in the last three games. He's up to four goals, eight assists, 29 shots on net, 20 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 13 postseason outings.