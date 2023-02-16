Toews registered two assists in a 3-2 victory over the Wild on Wednesday.

Toews has four goals and 30 points in 51 contests this season. He was held off the scoresheet in four of his previous five outings. Toews is well behind his scoring pace from 2021-22 when he finished with 13 goals and 57 points in 66 contests. On the bright though, the 28-year-old has reached the 30-point milestone for three consecutive campaigns.