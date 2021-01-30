Toews (foot) didn't travel to Minnesota for the Avalanche's two-game series against the Wild and could be facing a long-term absence, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Toews is still being evaluated in Colorado, so another update on his status should be released soon, but he'll miss the Avs' next two games at a minimum. The 26-year-old blueliner has played well this season, picking up three goals and two assists through his first eight games.
